Díaz-Canel attends homage to Cuban National Ballet





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel attended the ceremony to award the Félix Varela Order of First Degree to members of the Cuban National Ballet (BNC) on the 75th anniversary of the company.



Also present were Political Bureau members Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba.



Founded on October 28, 1948 by dance masters Alicia Alonso, her husband Fernando, and Fernando’s brother Alberto, the Cuban National Ballet of Cuba was granted National Cultural Heritage status in 2018.