Cuba Regrets Damage Inflicted in Mexico by Hurricane Otis





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted on Wednesday the serious damage caused by hurricane Otis in Mexico.



On his X account, the head of state sent his solidarity to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and to the Mexican people; he reiterated Cuba’s permanent commitment to provide assistance.



Also on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his grief for the loss of human lives and property damage caused by the natural phenomenon; he also conveyed his solidarity and willingness to the Mexican people.



Hurrican Otis –a category five storm--strongly hit the southern pacific coast of Mexico causing severe damage and flooding in Acapulco city, in the Guerrero state.



The Mexican President traveled to Acapulco, one of the country’s major tourist centers, to assess the damage cause by the storm which left the city isolated.