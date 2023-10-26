Cuba and Spain to Tighten Links in Legislative Field





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuba and Spain ratified their interest in strengthening relations in the area of legislative modernization, training and computerization and in expanding the exchange of experience.



On his X account, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero addressed his meeting on Wednesday with María Emilia Adan, dean of the College of Registrars of Mercantile and Personal Property of Spain, and Sergio Saavedra Morales, director for International Relations who are currently paying a visit to Cuba.



The Premier described the meeting as cordial and he also published images of the exchange. https://twitter.com/MMarreroCruz/status/1717312003230859677



In 2023, Spain and Cuba have worked to enhance cooperation in legal services. In January, the Cuban Premier also met with Fernando Jesus Santiago Ollero, president of the General Council of the Colleges of Administration Managers, to whom he expressed the interest for joint work in the technical cooperation to improve legal services in Cuba to achieve higher quality and fast services.



Last June a delegation from Cuba’s Justice Ministry visited Spain to meet a working agenda on the accords adopted to boost collaboration in the sector particularly in the notarial field.