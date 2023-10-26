Cuban university students condemn escalation of Israeli-Palestinian conflict





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Students of the Ignacio Agramonte University of the province of Camagüey (UC) held a rally on campus to condemn the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine and make an appeal for peace and the protection of human rights.



Gabriela Prince Pérez, president of the Federation of University Students at UC, remarked that the local students have joined hands with the Continental Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students to organize events and publicize the issue, among other initiatives in favor of solidarity and respect for life.



“Affection among the peoples is the most precious thing,” Edvin Giovanny Suárez Zuleta, a student of Agronomic Engineering of the University of Cundinamarca of Colombia who is in UC as part of an internationalization scholarship program, said about a war that which, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, has displaced around 1.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 5,300 since it broke out on October 7.



The World Health Organization warned that, right now, at least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza—of whom some 5,500 will give birth over the next month—have no access to essential health services, whereas UNICEF pointed out that the lives of at least 120 premature babies in hospital incubators in Gaza are in danger due to the lack of fuel in the Palestinian enclave.