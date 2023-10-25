Diaz-Canel receives Letters of Credence from new ambassadors





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, received today the letters of credence of 10 new ambassadors to Cuba.



On X, the president reported that in a solemn audience, accompanied by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, he expressed his support for the development of their functions.



The meeting confirmed the island's willingness to continue promoting bilateral ties.



The new diplomats are from Grenada, Brazil, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Germany, Switzerland, Botswana and the Order of Malta.





















