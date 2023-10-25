All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
28
October Saturday

Diaz-Canel receives Letters of Credence from new ambassadors



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, received today the letters of credence of 10 new ambassadors to Cuba.

On X, the president reported that in a solemn audience, accompanied by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, he expressed his support for the development of their functions.

The meeting confirmed the island's willingness to continue promoting bilateral ties.

The new diplomats are from Grenada, Brazil, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Germany, Switzerland, Botswana and the Order of Malta.










Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News