Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban outstanding gold medal in Santiago de Chile 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, praised the result of the rowers of the eight long rowing boat with coxswain, who won the third gold medal for the Caribbean country at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023.



On X, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted the spectacular and unexpected victory of the group formed by Roberto Paz, Luis Leon, Henry Heredia, Francisco Romero, Andrey Barnet, Leduar Suarez, Carlos Ajete, Reidy Cardona and the veteran coxswain Juan Carlos Gonzalez La O, who reached the finish line with a time of 5:37.89.



The Cubans recovered from a frustrating experience and demonstrated that if everyone contributes to the goal, victory is certain, the head of state added to his message.



According to Angel Luis Garcia, president of the Cuban federation of this sport and national commissioner, the group had exceptional preparation conditions, since only four of the eight members could travel to the training base previous to the Games.



This result equals what was done in the 1991 edition of the Pan American Games in Havana, and surpasses the most recent third place in Lima 2019, with Ajete and Cardona in the group.