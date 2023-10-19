Cuba and Germany Expand Academic Cooperation





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Higher Education Minister Reynaldo Velazquez is paying an official visit to Germany aimed at considering projects to expand bilateral cooperation.



According to the Cuban Higher Education Ministry, the official will take part at meeting of university rectors from both countries.



In a recent meeting the Cuban minister and the general secretary of the Conference of German Rectors addressed academic bilateral cooperation actions and confirmed the participation of a German delegation to the Universidad 2024 International Congress to be held February 2024 in Havana.



On Monday, the Cuban Higher Education minister met with Michael Harms, general secretary of the Berlin Office of the German Service for Academic Exchange on different cooperation programs in the areas of education and scientific research.



The meeting was attended by Cristine Arndt, head of the International Collaboration Center and expert in Latin American affairs; Frauke Bode, from the Alejandro von Humboldt Foundation; Martina Richtberg, representative of the German Foundation for Research among other representatives of German institutions.

