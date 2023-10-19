Cuba-EU Advance Bilateral Relations





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez corroborated the advancement of Cuba-European Union bilateral relations in different areas during a meeting with European ambassadors to Havana.



The Cuban government official wrote on X that the meeting marked the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the European Union.



Rodriguez said he acknowledged the EU’s stance against the US blockade of Cuba and with respect to the inclusion of Cuba in the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



EU-Cuba diplomatic relations, established in 1988, are based on a political dialog promoting cooperation, respect for human rights and the modernization of Cuban economy, as well as joint response to global challenges.



In an effort to revitalize bilateral relations, which were limited between 1996 and 2016 due to the so-called Common Position, the EU resumed in 2008 a political dialog complemented with assistance for development.



On December 12, 2016, the dropping of the Common Position and the signing of the Accord for a Political Dialog and Cooperation between the parties gave new impetus to bilateral relations.