Cayman Islands Authorities Return Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Interior Ministry (MININT) announced on Wednesday the return to Cuba by the Cayman Islands authorities of three irregular migrants who made an illegal departure from Cuba.



With this latest action, come 112 return operations have taken place this year from different countries of this region, which have included a total of four thousand 542 individuals brought back to Cuba, MININT reported on its website.



The post reads that Cuban authorities keep their firm commitment to a safe and orderly migration as they reiterate the danger and risky conditions for life entailed by illegal departures by sea.