Cuba’s International Institute of Journalism turned 40





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Established on October 17, 1983, the José Martí International Institute of Journalism (IIPJM) celebrated its 40th anniversary in a ceremony held in Havana.



IIPJM director Ariel Terrero Escalante remarked that the entity brings together communication professionals and experts that build on the best experiences of journalism in Cuba and the world and praised the role of the School of Communication of the University of Havana (UH) and other centers for economic, political and environmental studies, as well as that of the Union of Cuban Journalists in the professional upgrading of this guild and other related branches.



Likewise, Terrero Escalante highlighted IIPJM’s links UN offices and NGOs, which help implement groundbreaking communication projects in Cuba with the support of the Institute’s three pillars: economic management, communication, and teaching, for the benefit of its trainees throughout 40 years of learning truly revolutionary practices on journalism and social communication in Cuba, the Caribbean and Latin America.