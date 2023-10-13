Central Cuban province will display results at International Congress Cybersociety 2023

CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) A delegation from the province of Camagüey to the 3rd International Congress Cybersociety 2023, to be held in Havana on October 16 to 20 with the theme “Digital transformation: global-local connection”, will present its results after two years of good practices involving smart city programs.
Other presentations by delegates from this province will be focused on a flipped classroom model implemented in the University of Camagüey and a program the development of skills among government and tourism officials to facilitate the use of digital transformation technologies for the benefit of the so-called smokeless industry.
Cybersociety 2023 will provide a context for sharing experiences among scholars and researchers committed to the Cuban Digital Agency in the framework of the country’s digital transformation policy.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio