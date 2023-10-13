Central Cuban province will display results at International Congress Cybersociety 2023





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) A delegation from the province of Camagüey to the 3rd International Congress Cybersociety 2023, to be held in Havana on October 16 to 20 with the theme “Digital transformation: global-local connection”, will present its results after two years of good practices involving smart city programs.



Other presentations by delegates from this province will be focused on a flipped classroom model implemented in the University of Camagüey and a program the development of skills among government and tourism officials to facilitate the use of digital transformation technologies for the benefit of the so-called smokeless industry.



Cybersociety 2023 will provide a context for sharing experiences among scholars and researchers committed to the Cuban Digital Agency in the framework of the country’s digital transformation policy.