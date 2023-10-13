Update on Cuba’s new Social Communication Act





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The 10th Plenary Session of the National Committee of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), on its way to its 11th Congress in November—to be centered on the country’s new model of public press—included an update on the implementation in Cuba of the Social Communication Act approved by the National Assembly of People's Power in May.



Onelio Castillo Cordoví, deputy president of the Information and Social Communication Institute (IICS), described the Act as necessary to improve people’s communicational culture of the people and remarked the inclusion of a whole article about political communication, so important in these times, with a view to the development of a national plan of public good-oriented campaigns and the role of administrative responsibility and inspection.



Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of its Ideological Department, remarked that this is an unprecedented process of great political impact designed to guarantee that all information and social communication programs are in line with Cuban State and Government policy to counter the cultural war being waged against Cuba.