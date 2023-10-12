Cuban Government visits province of Guantanamo





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) A working team of the Cuban government, headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, will pay a visit today to the province of Guantanamo, intended to check the progress of local economic and social programs and of the implementation of previous related instructions and decisions.



This is the fifth governmental visit to this eastern province since the implementation of the current work system, designed to keep the Cuban government in touch with regional management practices.



The previous visits by members of the Council of Ministers took place in November 2018 and 2019, February 2022 and June 2023.