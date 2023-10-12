Cuba to elect over 11,000 lay judges





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuba is in the middle of the process through which more than 11,347 lay judges will be elected to the different levels of justice administration, announced today, in Havana, authorities related to the selection of these people with the capacity to represent the people within the Court System.



In a press conference held at the headquarters of the People's Supreme Tribunal (TSP), its vice president, Farah Saucedo Perez, defined this as a genuinely popular exercise in which mass and student organizations and all social sectors will participate to identify possible proposals and form the candidacies.



She explained that this practice of appointing lay judges, without detracting from the importance of legal professionals, serves to incorporate a plus of experience to the performance of the courts and to consider such knowledge when weighing the seriousness of the crimes committed and their consequent judicial response.



Leobanys Avila Gongora, member of the National Secretariat of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), explained this is in accordance with Agreement 37-X of the Council of State, dated July 17, 2023, which approved to call for the election of these legal persons.

He assured that the correct selection and election of the persons in charge of carrying out these functions is a crucial guarantee to the people's sustainability in the administration of justice.



The activities related to the election of these legal figures are part of the commemorations in honor of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the People's Courts System next December.