Two people injured today in a collapse in Old Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The government of Havana reported today two non-life-threatening injuries caused by a collapse in the municipality of Old Havana, in this capital city.



According to a report published in the Portal del Ciudadano, the events occurred after 8:00 a.m. when a side wall of the adjoining building collapsed on the fiber roof of a house with a light roof.



The injured were treated at the Antonio Guiteras Polyclinic and then transferred to the Calixto Garcia Hospital.



The authorities and agencies are attending to the people affected by the collapse and are evaluating the associated damages, the provincial government said.