Tropical storm Sean does not represent danger for Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Tropical depression number 19, which early this morning became tropical storm Sean, is moving in eastern Atlantic waters and does not represent a danger to Cuba, the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) reported today.



The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and minimum pressure of 1,006 hectoPascal, at 5:00 a.m. today was located about 1,170 kilometers southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.



According to information from Insmet's Forecast Center, this tropical storm will continue moving with a similar course and speed over the next 12 to 24 hours.



Sean is the eighteenth named storm of the current hurricane season - from June 1 to November 30 - and is only of interest for navigation in the area, so the scientific center will continue to issue tropical cyclone warnings, the statement reads.



The next warning will be issued at 6 p.m. today.