Cuba reports ninth perceptible quake this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The ninth perceptible earthquake of this year in Cuba was reported Tuesday at 11:23 p.m., 28 kilometers southwest of Trinidad, Sancti Spiritus province(central region), reported today the network of stations of the National Seismological Service.



The report, issued by the National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais), specifies that the vibration had a 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, and no material or human damages have been registered.



So far, perceptible reports have been received in La Mosa, Manicaragua, and Cumanayagua, the communication added.



The first perceptible earthquake this year occurred on February 8 southwest of the Isle of Youth, and the rest have been reported mainly in the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Granma, in eastern Cuba.