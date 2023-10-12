Cuba and Russia strengthen collaboration in legal field





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Silvera and hia Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko signed a MoU for collaboration in the legal sphere, as part of the work agenda of the island's Minister of Justice in the Eurasian nation.



On X, the Ministry of Justice of the island ((Minjus) highlights today that Silvera met with specialists of the corresponding agency and the university on civil registration, notary and training, as well as with managers of the areas of collaboration.



Likewise, Cuban delegation, which also included Alexis Batista, director of International Relations of the Ministry of Justice, held a meeting with representatives of the Russia-Cuba Friendship Society at the House of Latin America in Moscow.



According to the Minjus, Silvera's agenda on Tuesday included an exchange with representatives of the Diplomatic Mission of Cuba, where he updated on the legislative schedule, the priorities of legal advice and notary and registry services.



They also visited the Moscow district of Sokol to pay homage and lay a wreath at the monument to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.