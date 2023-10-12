Indianapolis 1987: second continental meeting in US (X)





In the midst of troubles that threatened to spoil the celebration of the 10th Pan American Games, the U.S. city of Indianapolis hosted the multisport event from August 8 to 23, 1987, with another outstanding performance by Cuba.



Although this time the Cuban delegation won five fewer titles than in Caracas 1983, the conquest of 75 gold, 52 silver and 48 bronze medals was enough to maintain the second place in the general table for the fifth consecutive time.



As was to be expected, and even more so as the host country, the United States (168-118-83) dominated the medal tally by nation, while Canada (30-57-35) repeated its position in third place.



The Caribbean island's athletes achieved memorable results in this continental event, among which stand out the 25 crowns, out of 30 in dispute, obtained in weightlifting, while the gladiators reigned in wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling.



Also decisive was the contribution of the boxers, who, not to be outdone, went through the ring like a "cyclone" and won 10 of the 12 boxing titles, a feat that made them even better in that discipline.



With this performance, Cuban boxers not only maintained the top position in this combat sport, but also surpassed by two gold medals what they had won in the Caracas competition four years earlier.



In Indianapolis, the contribution of Cuban women was not lacking, with figures such as Lourdes Medina, later queen of artistic gymnastics, while Ana Fidelia Quirot won two gold medals in athletics.



Known as the "Caribbean Storm", Quirot shone with her triumphs in the 400 and 800 meters, and equaled -although in different competitions- Alberto Juantorena's double in the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games.



In addition, in the collective section, the Cuban fans continued to enjoy the victories of the baseball and volleyball teams, in both cases by winning their fifth successive crown.



The success of the baseball players had as a special incentive that it was achieved after defeating the United States in the final, in a 13-9 final, to take revenge against the hosts, winners in the qualifying phase.



Among the individual players of the winners, Cuban slugger Orestes Kindelan made his presence felt with his home runs.



Action in 31 sports, which included 321 award-winning events instead of the 295 of the previous fair; and a top number of 38 nations with the attendance of 4,453 competitors, were some of the remarkable records of that multidisciplinary festival.



The fact that the 1987 Games could have been organized by Havana, but due to a strange maneuver, the host city was granted to Indianapolis, and Cuba protested and demanded an apology to participate in those Games, which it considered to have been taken away from it, went down in history.



In the end, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Odepa presented written apologies to the island, while giving guarantees of support to the Cuban candidacy to host the 1991 event.