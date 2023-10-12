University of Oriente celebrates its 76th anniversary





SANTIAGO DE CUBA,Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The University of Oriente (UO) celebrates 76 years of academic, scientific and social impact in the communities, accredited institution of excellence and as the second public higher education center in the country.



As part of the activities, the 75th Anniversary Commemorative Plaque was presented to institutions and personalities at the University Theater of the Antonio Maceo campus of the University.



On behalf of the honorees, Professor Ramon Benitez Safonts expressed that this award has been made today to people, who from different occupations, have left part of their lives and an important footprint to contribute to the elevation of education and culture of society in general, and in particular of our region and province.



At the commemorative ceremony, PhD. Diana Sedal Yanez, rector of the UO, highlighted to those present the essential role played in the formation of new leaders, in the promotion of research and in the contribution to the socioeconomic development of the nation.

She highlighted the high prestige of its teaching staff, who with dedication contribute to the achievements reached and with their effort and passion constantly seek academic excellence and the integral formation of the students.



The legendary alma mater of Santiago de Cuba, under its motto of Science and Conscience, has the permanent challenge of perfecting itself to adapt to the new times and in order to achieve higher levels of quality and consolidate its position in Cuba and the world in the cultural, academic and scientific fields, she noted.



For decades, the University of the East has been a leader of innovation and academic excellence in the region throughout its history, training thousands of professionals every year who leave a significant mark in various areas of knowledge.