Cuban leaders commemorates the beginning of the wars for independence







HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 10 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel commemorated today the 155th anniversary of the beginning of the wars for independence, in 1868.



In X, formerly Twitter, the president evoked the significance of this date that marked the beginning of one hundred years of struggle and of the Cuban revolution.



Díaz-Canel recalled the words of the Father of the Homeland Carlos Manuel de Céspedes (1819-1874) when he said: "Our motto is and will always be Independence or Death", marking the beginning of his struggle against Spanish colonialism.



Speaking about the date, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, assured that Cubans are currently fighting to preserve the Revolution, the same one that Céspedes started on October 10, 1868, for which the Apostle José Martí offered his life and which Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro knew how to lead to victory.



We commemorate the 155th anniversary of the beginning of the Ten Years' War, when the Father of the Homeland granted freedom to his slaves and led a group of patriots in heroic action rose up in arms, recalled Salvador Valdés Mesa, vice president of the Republic, on the same social network.



On October 10, 1868, in La Demajagua sugar mill, the lawyer Carlos Manuel de Céspedes gave freedom to his slaves and called them to gather to fight for the freedom of Cuba.



The revolutionary struggle initiated in 1868 was seconded in other regions of the country and although it finally did not achieve its main objective, it was followed by other independence struggles until the definitive triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.