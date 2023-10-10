Cuban province celebrates its 330th anniversary by issuing a new stamp





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) In a postal issuing ceremony held today at the Office of the Curator of the City of Matanzas (OCCM by its Spanish acronym), political and governmental authorities and other representatives of the people marked the 330th anniversary of this city, founded on October 12, 1693.



Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the province of Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the territory, participated in the ceremony that from the culture of the mail celebrated the history.



Marta Macias Perez, museologist of the Cuban Postal Museum, explained that the issue is commemorative because it is a consequence of a stamp that has been in circulation since 2008; the selected stamps recreate buildings of the city's Historic Center.



The postal content chosen for the issue corresponds to the emission destined to announce the 315th anniversary of the founding of the City of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas, designed by Ricardo Monnar, printed in multicolor and consisting of six values and a philatelic sheet.



Sixty envelopes were stamped, each one with a stamp allegorical to important patrimonial buildings such as the Fire Station, the Junco Palace, the Sauto Theater, the portals of La Vigía, the former Palace of Justice, nowadays the OCCM, because they are given a new value and a philatelic distinction to the memories of the moment.