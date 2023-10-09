All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel hails example of the Heroic Guerrilla



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) On the 56th anniversary of the capture and subsequent assassination of Ernesto Che Guevara in Bolivia, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the validity of the example set by Cuban-Argentine guerrilla.

The Head of State’s message quoted the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, when he said at the rally in commemoration of 20th anniversary of the fall in combat of Commander Guevara:

"When a paradigm, a model, an example to emulate becomes necessary to reach such lofty goals, men like Che are indispensable, as are men and women who can imitate him, be like him, think like him...".

Ernesto Che Guevara, Che was captured by the Bolivian army on October 8, 1967 and assassinated hours later by orders of the Central Intelligence Agency and the United States Government.

