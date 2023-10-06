Winnipeg 1967, another meeting with America's best athletes (V)





With the attendance of 29 countries, the largest in history, the 5th Pan American Games were held in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, from July 23 to August 6, 1967, a multisport tournament in which Cuba placed fourth in the medal standings.



In that continental event, Cuban boxers showed all their talent by winning three gold medals, an equal number of silver and one bronze, thus dominating boxing and beginning a long supremacy in that combat sport.



That contribution was decisive for the delegation of the Caribbean Island (8-14-26) to follow the leading trio in the overall standings, once again led by the United States (120-63-42), followed by Canada (12-37-43) and Brazil (11-10-5).



In baseball, the island was unable to retain the crown it won four years ago, despite beating the U.S. twice in the regular tournament, but the organizers held an extra series that favored the team from La Union by two games to one.



Also in men's volleyball there was a tough battle, this time between the US, Brazilians and Cubans, who had to decide the tie at the top by difference of sets in favor and against.



Swimming was among the most outstanding disciplines, as 14 world records were set -eight for women and six for men-, several of them with the highest international level.



In athletics, with the presence of world-class athletes, the performance of Lee Evans (USA) stood out with his record of 44.9 seconds in the 400-meter dash, a time that equaled the world record.



The United States continued its dominance in several sports, such as diving, wrestling, fencing, judo, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, rowing, shooting and tennis, besides leading in collective modalities such as basketball (m), water polo, the two volleyball tournaments and baseball.

The success of the Brazilian women in basketball was also significant, while Mexico won soccer and Argentina field hockey.



The Winnipeg Pan American Games were attended by 2,418 competitors in 21 official disciplines, with canoeing as an exhibition.



Four years later, the Colombian city of Cali would have the honor of hosting this sporting event.



