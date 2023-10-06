Cuban Deputy Premier on Working Visit to Saudi Arabia





Havana, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas is paying a working visit to Saudi Arabia October 6 to 9.





Cabrisas is scheduled to hold important meetings with local authorities, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Cuba and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on June 27, 1956.



Prior to his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Cuban deputy premier visited the United Arab Emirates, October 1-4. Cabrisas and his hosts expressed their governments’ mutual willingness to keep deepening relations particularly in trade, finances, and cooperation.