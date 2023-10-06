Cabrisas concludes working visit to UAE





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister and head of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade (MINCEX), concluded today a fruitful working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met with top leaders and ministers.



MINCEX remarked that the visit to UAE by a Cuban delegation is revealing of the good relations between the two countries and their willingness to keep strengthening their ties, especially in terms of economic, commercial, and financial cooperation.



During the visit, the Cuban official was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and also met with Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Deputy Minister of Economy of the UAE, and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).



Mr. Cabrisas and Mr. Ahmed Al Saleh stated their intention to expand and develop Cuba-UAE relations in fields of common interest such as tourism, agriculture and renewable energy, whereas in the meeting with Mr. Saif Al Suwaidi both parties reviewed the current status of joint projects under way with ADFD’s support in the hydraulic and renewable energy areas and signed a memorandum of understanding to reschedule the payment of Cuba’s debt to the ADFD.