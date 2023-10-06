Diaz-Canel praises work of rescue team after building collapsed





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the members of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) who engaged in the rescue operations when a building collapsed in Havana’s old section.



The head of state offered his condolences to the relatives of Ramón Páez Frómeta, 79, reported missing after the incident, whose lifeless body was found on Wednesday afternoon under the rubble.



The collapse also killed two rescue team members, namely 1st Lt. Yoandra Suarez Lopez, 40, a search-and-rescue technician, and firefighter Luis Alejandro Llerena Martinez, 23. Both died due to a second partial collapse of the building.



“It is very painful to confirm the death of two young rescuers, Yoandra and Luis Alejandro, as they assisted the victims of a building collapse in Old Havana. Their heroism, proven on multiple occasions, deserves our deepest sympathies,” the Cuban president wrote on his message.