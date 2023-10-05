ALBA Cultural will evoke crime of Barbados





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) The House of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA Cultural) announced will dedicate time Friday to recall the terrorist bomb that blew up from the sky a Cuban aircraft on October 6, 1976 and caused the death of its 73 passengers.



The event to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the mass crime against the plane right after it took off from Barbados on its way to Jamaica.



ALBA Cultural included this activity in its socio-cultural program, which pays tribute this week to one of the most brutal acts of terrorism against the Cuban Revolution by individuals at the service of the U.S.’s CIA.



The U.S. government even tried from the very beginning to prevent such assassination to be condemned by the UN Security Council.