Cuban Premier Regrets Loss of Human Lives under Building Collapse





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero regretted the death of three persons as a consequence of the collapse of sections of an apartment building Tuesday in the old section of Havana.



On his X account, the Premier said he was closely following the tragic event which claimed the lives of two rescue workers and a resident in the building. Marrero expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and offered support to all the affected people.



Official reports on Wednesday told about the rescue of the dead body of the third victim—a 79-year-old man who had been reported as missing.



The Cuban Interior Ministry announced that at 23:24 hours on Tuesday October 3, an emergency phone call alerted about the collapse of an apartment building in Old Havana; several firefighter teams immediately went to the site.



A second collapse of the building structure occurred overnight as rescue operations were underway resulting in the death of two rescue workers—40-year-old first lieutenant Yoandra Suarez, and Luis Alejandro Llerena, (23).