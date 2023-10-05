Cuban President regrets death of rescue worker in building collapse





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today the death of a rescue worker as a result of the collapse of an apartment building early this morning in Old Havana.



The head of state offered his condolences to the relatives of the victim, who was engaged in the rescue efforts when a second collapse took place, and gave reassurances that specialized forces are working tirelessly to find at least two residents, including another rescuer, who are still trapped under the rubble.



Two of the 54 people who lived in the building were evacuated, and two of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Havana government reported.