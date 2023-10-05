Díaz-Canel highlighted UNICEF's support of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) At a meeting Tuesday with Garry Conille, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the assistance provided by UNICEF and its impact on Cuban children and teenagers affected by natural disasters.



Díaz-Canel referred to the permanent support to the National Vaccination Program, based on Cuban vaccines, as well as to other children-oriented projects and programs.



The head of state pointed out that the Cuban vaccination campaign did not stop even at the peak of the pandemic despite the U.S. blockade and underscored the fact that Cuba was the first country in the world to protect its children over two years of age with its own COVID-19 vaccines.



On his end, Mr. Conille thanked his host for the opportunity to learn about the work of different institutions in favor of children and adolescents and held to be impressed by the Cuban Public Health system, which he described as model to be emulated worldwide as a community service.



In praising UNICEF-Cuba cooperation in various fields, Díaz-Canel recalled that Cuba was one of the first countries in the world to sign the Convention on the Rights of the Child and reasserted the island’s willingness to help the UN body as needed in fields such as health care and education for the benefit of any country.