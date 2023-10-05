Efforts underway to rescue victims of building collapse in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Specialized forces of the Ministry of Interior are working on the rescue of two people trapped beneath the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed in Old Havana early this morning.



One person was reported dead and two others injured and taken to hospital.



According to the Government of Havana, the building was home to 13 families and 54 people who were immediately evacuated and given assistance.