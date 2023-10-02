Diaz-Canel regrets Cuban migrants' accident in Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, regretted the road accident involving national migrants in Chiapas, Mexico.



On Sunday, on X, the president sent condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for the recovery of the injured.



He affirmed that the Havana embassy to that country is providing consular assistance and urged to use regular, safe and orderly channels to emigrate.



"With pain we learned of the tragic road accident in Chiapas, which took the lives of Cuban migrants. Condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for the recovery of the injured. EmbaCuMex provides consular assistance and urges to use regular, safe and orderly ways to migrate".



Unconfirmed local press sources indicate that the accident took place on Sunday on the coast of Chiapas due to the overturning of a three-ton torton-type truck without license plates, in which 26 Cuban migrants were traveling, reported Prensa Latina news agency.

The vehicle overturned on the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway, near the place known as Monte Santa Cruz.



According to first reports from these unofficial sources, the fatal victims are women, including a minor.



A few weeks ago, another traffic accident occurred in this southern region, resulting in the injury of 22 Cubans.