Cuba highlights the significance of 4th edition of the Networking circuit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The 4th edition of the Networking Cuba circuit is an initial step of what should be the business network in the coming years, with the aim of maintaining a sustainable and successful development of this new segment of Cuban entrepreneurship, an authoritative source said today.



At the Tryp Habana Libre Hotel, Yamil Arcia Marquez, consultant in Business Management and International Trade, said that the alliance of the state and private sectors should contribute to sustain the economic development expected in Cuba until 2030.



Speaking exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, he said that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) have opportunities and challenges as any company in the world to enter the international market, taking into account that trade in 2023 is marked by economic wars.



On the experiences of Cuban MSMEs in exporting, Arcia Marquez remarked that there are examples in services and in the production of goods, and added that analyses are currently being carried out to achieve greater efficiency in management.



In this 4th edition, the Circuit organized by Skhole Eventos was dedicated to national production, exports and international negotiation, promoting Cuban companies as an entity prepared to enter foreign markets.