29
September Friday

Rina, New Tropical Storm in Central Atlantic Ocean



Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) Tropical Storm Rina formed today in the Central Atlantic Ocean, the Cuban Meteorology Institute announced.

In its Advisory One, the institute reported that Rina had been located at some 1915 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles and moving Northeast at 17 kilometers per hour, while packing 65-km per hour sustained winds.

Rina, which poses no threat to Cuba, is expected to keep moving Northeast over the next 12 hours, with a slight turn west later on Thursday or early on Friday.

