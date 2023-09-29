Cubans Mark 63rd Anniversary of their Largest Grassroots Organization





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) Cubans marked on Thursday the 63rd anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest grassroots organization, founded September 28th at the proposal of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President congratulated CDR members in a message he posted on his X account I which he also referred to his participation at the 10th Congress of the organization.



The Congress wound up Thursday at Havana’s Convention Center after addressing issues relevant to the CDRs’ role, like attention to economic tasks, ideological work, attention to children, adolescents and youths and the defense of the revolution.



Also on X, Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales said that the CDRs have been crucial to defend the Cuban Revolution.



The organization’s work in safeguarding the achievements of the revolution was also stressed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Vice-president Salvador Valdes, who praised the success of the CDR Congress.



Since their setting up on September 28, 1960 on the proposal of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, the CDRs have been part of the lives of millions of Cubans, reads an X message by the Cuban Young Communist League.