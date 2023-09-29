Cuban President Praises Role of CDR Grassroots Organization





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDRs) are inseparable witnesses of the nation project we are building, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel referring to the largest grassroots Cuban organization, whose 10th Congress wound up on Thursday.



In his remarks at the closing session of the Congress, the first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee referred to the need to revitalize the work of the neighbors’ organization because the neighborhoods are necessary key actors to promote social discipline and saving or resources without renouncing the enjoyment of certain comfort and quality of life, under the current shortages and difficulties facing the nation.



If the community takes action—the President said--, minor crime recedes, bureaucrats are forced to act fast, families are strengthened and we the take a first step to build the structures of people’s power we are committed to.



This Congress cannot escape from this reality and deny the role of activism on the networks to counter destabilization-aimed media campaigns which intend to promote allegations about failure and hopelessness, the head of state noted.



The Cuban leader called for more pro-activity in major tasks concerning society such as the fight on crime, corruption, bureaucracy, drug consumption and vulnerability conditions under which some people unfortunately live.



The response to such demands today include the autonomy of local territories and governments, which requires collective approach of such challenges by as many persons as possible, who express through action their commitment to the socialist project, he stressed.



The CDR Congress was attended by 475 delegates and guests from Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Brazil, the United States, Russia, Ecuador and other countries.