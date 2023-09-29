Díaz-Canel attends closing session of the 10th CDR Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuba’s Head of State Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is presiding over today in this city the closing session of the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR).



Joining the Cuban leader are Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and National CDR Coordinator Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, as well as Rebel Army Commander José Ramón Machado Ventura as special guest.



Among the topics discussed during the Congress are the tasks of the economy, revolutionary vigilance, cadre policy, and preventive and ideological work, as well as the care of children, teenagers and young people.



The CDRs were established on September 28, 1960 at the suggestion of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz with the purpose of with the aim of mobilizing all Cubans’ support to the defense of the Revolution and of the achievements of socialism.