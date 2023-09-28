Upcoming tribute to former Venezuelan Ambassador Alí Rodríguez





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Come Friday, the House of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA Cultural) will pay tribute to the Venezuelan politician, lawyer and diplomat Alí Rodríguez Araque, who also served as Secretary-General of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).



“Our friend Alí is the title of the panel dedicated to the man who held various responsible positions in the government of Hugo Rafael Chávez Fría, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” ALBA Cultural remarked in the official announcement.



The panelists will be Julio Marcelino Chirinos, First Consul; Vivían Alvarado, Consul General in Havana; and Rodriguez Araque’s friend Carlos Antelo, who was ambassador to Cuba since September 2014 to November 19, 2018, the day he died in Havana at the age of 81.