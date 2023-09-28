10th Congress of the CDRs concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), attended by 475 delegates and guests from all over Cuba, comes to an end today.



The day’s program includes debates on the tasks of the economy, revolutionary vigilance, cadre policy, and preventive and ideological work, as well as the care of children, teenagers and young people.



Most views agree on the need to give fresh impetus to the organization by improving its activity at neighborhood level, strengthening of the role of grassroots and zone leaders, and engaging young people in community work.



The Congress saluted the 60th anniversary of the largest mass organization in Cuba, established on September 28, 1960 with the aim of mobilizing all Cubans’ support to the defense of the Revolution and of the achievements of socialism.