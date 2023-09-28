Morales Ojeda met with leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, met in this city with Nguyen Hong Linh, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV) and Secretary of the Organization in Dong Nai province.



During their meeting, the parties highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two organizations and the positive impact in both nations of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam.



Morales Ojeda thanked the Vietnamese for their solidarity and their support of the Cuban people in their efforts to cope with the U.S. blockade and remarked that the visit and donations of the Vietnamese delegation to the province of Pinar del Rio are a sign of their will to boost economic cooperation and contribute to the relief efforts following the damages caused by weather events.



Nguyen Hong Linh reiterated the PCV’s will to keep strengthening relations with Cuba and suggested new opportunities for economic cooperation between both provinces.