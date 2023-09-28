Cuba thanks Russia for donation of vegetable oil





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuba thanked the Russian government for its donation of 650 tons of vegetable oil for vulnerable sectors of the population and pregnant women in eastern Cuba.



Ana Teresita González Fraga, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, thanked Moscow for its support, revealing of the unbreakable friendship between both nations, and stressed that Cuba seeks to engage Russia actively in national economic and social development plans of common benefit.



On his end, Russian ambassador Victor V. Koronelli pointed out that the almost three million dollars’ worth of vegetable oil is a sign of the unwavering commitment of his country’s people and government to Cuba's food and nutritional security, hindered by the U.S. blockade.



The donation was facilitated by the World Food Program (WFP) through a grant from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and Civil Protection (Emercom).



Etienne Labande, WFP representative, said that Russia is an important partner for the UN program globally and, of course, in Cuba; and that Russian donations since 2018 add up to more than $15 million.