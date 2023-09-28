International Conference on Child Protection starts in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The protection of children and teenagers around the world and the strengthening of cooperation to find case-specific solutions are the hallmarks of the 4th International Conference “Proinfancia 2023”, sponsored by UNICEF, which gathers delegates from Burkina Faso, Colombia, Canada, France, Mozambique, Russia, Venezuela, Congo, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Tanzania, as well as members of the Havana Office of the International Organization for Migration, based in Geneva.



In her opening speech, Colonel Luciana Calistro Prieto, deputy chief of the Division of Attention to Minors of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), remarked that the conference promotes a culture of communication in this field and provides researchers and specialists with a knowledge-sharing platform.



The first lecture, given by Mayda Goite Pierre, president of the Cuban Society of Criminal Sciences, was about the personalized treatment of young offenders in Cuba, with particular reference to a renewed penal system based on the new Constitution of the Republic and the Family Code.



Among the delegates is the British university professor Anthony Butler, who praised the Cuban national research system—to which he has been an advisor—and pointed out that it has been implemented in the Dominican Republic and Malaysia, and in the process of introduction in Argentina.