Cuban President Grateful to UN Support against US Blockade





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked all delegations which demanded at the 78 Session of the UN General Assembly the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the withdrawal of Cuba from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



On his X account, Diaz-Canel expressed his gratefulness and noted that while the US administration strengthens the blockade and frustrated annexationists argue that Cuba is using the US siege as a pretext, forty four UN member nations demanded the end of the criminal US policy in their statements at the UN General Assembly.



Representatives of Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina and South Africa among others demanded the cease of US restrictive measures against Cuba and condemned the unfair inclusion of the Caribbean island nation in the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



In his speech at the United Nations, President Diaz-Canel denounced that Cubans are undergoing an asphyxiating economic blockade, designed to reduce their revenues, standard of living and to undergo shortage of foodstuffs, medicines and also to hinder the country’s potential for development.