Revitalization of Trinidad City Marks 510 Birthday





Sancti Spiritus, Sept 27 (ACN) A revitalization program is underway in the renowned Cuban city of Trinidad, a major Cuban tourist destination about to celebrate its 510th birthday.



Public spaces, streets, homes are main targets of construction actions aimed at improving the city’s image and the quality of life of its people. Some of the works include a joint cooperation project to refurbish the “Calle Independencia” thoroughfare, between the local Conservation Office and the Arquitectura sin Fronteras NGO, from Spain.



Other projects include the construction of ancient Spanish facilities, like plazas and stables along with garbage collection centers and several streets.



According to Civil Engineer and head of the reconstruction program Rafael Montes, the projects are important contributions to the people in the city while they also involve businesses with the new private initiative, who are given technical advice to help preserve the ancient values of the city.



The city of Trinidad was founded in January 1514 by the Spaniards as the third villa on the island of Cuba. At present, Trinidad is a major destination for visitors coming from different countries of the world.