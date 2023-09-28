Hernández Nordelo: “The CDRs are a bulwark of the Revolution”





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) “The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) are a bulwark of the Revolution in our neighborhoods and communities,” Cuban Hero Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the mass organization, said in the opening session of the 10th Congress of the CDRs.



He remarked that the Congress is being held amidst the intensified U.S. blockade and the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which Cuba must confront on top of the growing hostility of the enemies of the Revolution.



Hernández Nordelo evoked the moment when Fidel called for the CDRs to be an ever-advancing and -improving organization that contributes to the development and defense of the country. Likewise, he praised the support that CDR members give to public health by donating blood and coordinate donations.



The CDR conference follows up on the agreements of the IX Congress of the organization, focused on social work and the prevention of crime, drug use and social indiscipline.



The national coordinator of the CDRs referred to the support provided by the cederistas to Cuban public health through blood donations and other endeavors for the benefit of the country, as well as to food production through the movement "Cultiva tu pedacito" (Grow your own little spot) in backyards and plots and their participation in the service programs designed for vulnerable neighborhoods.



“The CDR members have the commitment and responsibility to continue the work initiated by the historic leader of the Revolution on September 28, 1960,” he pointed out.