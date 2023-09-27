Vietnam celebrates 50th anniversary of Fidel's first visit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Fifty years after Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam, a Cuban delegation led by Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the Parliament, participated in the ceremony in honor of the anniversary held in the city of Dong Ha.



Lazo Hernández expressed his gratitude for the successful organization of the celebrations and for Vietnam’s perrmanent solidarity with Cuba in the most difficult moments.



The Cuban official also evoked Fidel's trip on September 12 to 17, 1973, in which he was happy to embrace the heroic combatants who fought tooth and nail, confident of victory, and reasserted to them the Cuban people’s strongest support, admiration and affection.



“The exemplary brotherly relations between Cuba and Vietnam are immortalized by an image: that of Fidel joyfully waving the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on Hill 241, a few kilometers from the enemy,” remarked Lazo, who stressed that the long-lived fraternity between the two countries lies on the legacy of Fidel and Ho Chi Minh.



"Regular exchange and permanent cooperation prevail between our Communist Parties, governments and peoples, based on political trust and frankness, to make the most of our experiences in the difficult path toward socialism. We will preserve, for present and future generations, the traditions of solidarity and brotherhood that unite us", he concluded.