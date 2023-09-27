Tropical Storm Philippe still highly disorganized

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology reported that Tropical Storm Philippe keeps heading west and is bound to weaken as a result of strong wind shear that pushes rainfall area away from its center.
At 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, its center was located at 17.1 N and 51.5 W, about 1,100 kilometers north of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and a central pressure of 1,300 hP.
Philippe poses no danger to Cuba and it is only of interest to navigation in the area.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio