Díaz-Canel salutes anniversary of Family Code



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) “Barely a year has passed and it is making history,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said about the Family Code approved by 66.85% of the voters in a popular referendum on September 25 last year.



The president remarked that the new code, also referred to as "the code of affection", has turned the Cubans into better human beings and citizens.



On their end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, recalled the first anniversary of the approval of the Code by the majority of the people in an exercise of participation without precedent in Cuban political and legal practice.



Likewise, Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera praised Act 156 "Family Code" as a tenet of diversity, tolerance and equality.