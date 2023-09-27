Cuban Civil Society Regrets Delay on the Road to SDG





Havana, Sept 26 (ACN) In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Cuban civil society regretted the lack of progress towards the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and called on developed nations to honor their compromises.



According to the most recent UN report on the advancement towards the SDG reveals that the slogan “Not to leave anyone behind” is not only far from meeting, but has been reverted.



Progress reach in over 50 percent of the goals are insufficient, while 30 percent of them are stalled, including crucial goals to fight poverty, hunger and climate change.



This information should lead to consideration and taking action by diverse agents, firstly, the governments of developed nations, reads the statement and calls for a deep restructuring of the current international economic order, reforming the international financial architecture including that of the multilateral financial institutions allowing a real participation of developing countries in decision taking processes.



In this regards, the Cuban United Nations Association (ACNU) and its collective and individual partners called for measures to reduce the financial gap between developed and developing countries, including measures aimed at solving the pressing debt of the past few years.



The statement prioritizes the change of production and consumption patterns; the meeting of the goals related to official assistance for development by developed nations, and measures to respond to the climate crisis, including funds to address the issue.



Also included is the strengthening of the United Nations system for development; transfer of technology to developing nations in disadvantage, the filling of the digital gap; and the restructuring of international trade mechanisms, among other factors.